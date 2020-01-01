Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Gulkevitchsky District initiated a criminal case against a 58-year-old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

It was established that the suspect, being the head of one of the individual farms in the region, had borrowed more than 7 million rubles from his acquaintance, allegedly for the development of the enterprise. The men drew up a receipt, however, within the indicated time period, the offender returned only 150 thousand rubles to the victim, after which he stopped contacting him. He spent the remaining money at his own discretion.

Currently, the criminal investigation is on-going. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years. The issue of selecting a preventive measure with regard to the man is being considered.