“Officers of the Criminal Investigation division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained a man suspected of stealing a large amount of money from an entrepreneur.

According to investigators, the offender, on behalf of a company manufacturing medical products, concluded an agreement with an individual entrepreneur to supply about two million medical masks. As a payment, the buyer, in the presence of the seller, placed 23 million 700 thousand rubles to the rented bank cell of one of the commercial banks in the center of the capital. The key to the cell with the money remained with the victim. It was planned that he would give it to the seller immediately after the shipment of the goods. However, the seller did not fulfill the terms of the contract - the masks were not transferred. When the businessman returned to the bank, he found that the money was missing.

It turned out that the offender, along with unidentified persons, had previously rented that bank cell and had made a duplicate key. A few hours after the conclusion of the transaction, he returned to the bank. Having opened the cell with his spare key, the man stole the money and handed it over to his accomplices.

As a result of operational activities criminal investigators detained the suspect in a rented apartment in Moscow.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Meschansky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful act” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.