The MIA of Russia informs that the main indicators of the crime rate in the country according to the results of 4 months of this year approximately correspond as a whole to those of the previous year.

Under the current epidemiological situation and restrictive measures introduced in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, officers of internal affairs bodies, together with other law enforcement agencies, continue systemic work to identify, suppress and solve crimes.

There has been a decrease in the number of registered illegal acts constituting a number of corpus delicti, including murders and attempted murders - by 3.8%, intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm - by 2.9%, robberies - by 9.5%, - acts of brigandage - by 19%, acts of hooliganism, provided for in Articles 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - by 7.7%.

Some experts expressed concern that the introduced restrictive measures could provoke an increase in the number of street crimes, in particular those committed by migrants. These concerns did not materialize. The number of crimes committed on the streets, squares, in parks and gardens, decreased by 7.1%. And the number of crimes among foreign citizens decreased by 1.2%, including murder - by 2%, brigandage - by 8.1%, robbery - by 9.4%, theft - by 5.5%.

At the same time, criminal activity in the field of information and communication technologies remains high.

The growth of IT-crime amounted to 82.4% and significantly influenced the increase by 0.8% in the total number of crimes registered in the country over the 4 months.

Even more indicative are the statistics for April 2020 compared to April 2019. The total number of crimes for the specified period decreased by 7.3%. The number of murders and facts of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm has remained practically unchanged. At the same time, registered acts of brigandage were by 7.8% less, robberies - by 12.4% less, thefts - by 11.1% less, acts of hooliganism, provided for in Articles 213 of the Criminal Code - by 36% less. The number of crimes committed on the streets decreased by 16.1%. And the number of crimes committed by foreign citizens decreased by 9.6%, including murder - by 14.3%, brigandage - by 7.8%, robbery - by 28.6% and theft - by 5.9%.

Allegations of representatives of certain public organizations about the growth of domestic crime during the period of restrictive measures did not find objective confirmation. In April 2020, there were registered 9% fewer offenses in the sphere of family relations than in April 2019, including a decrease by 14.6% in the number of facts of intentional inflicting of grievous bodily harm, a decrease by 17.1% - of moderate and by 3.3% - of minor harm to health.

We also note that in April there were registered 21 crimes under Article 207.1, newly introduced into the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which has established liability for the public dissemination of knowingly false information about circumstances that constitute a threat to the life and health of citizens.

According to the results of 4 months, there is a decrease in the number of accidents on the country's roads by 9%. The death toll in them increased by 1.5%, the number of wounded - decreased by 9.4%. The number of registered accidents involving minors was 24% less. The indicators for April of this year are as follows: the number of traffic accidents has decreased by 43.4%, the deaths - by 23.3%, the wounded - by 42.7%, the level of child road traffic injuries - by 72%.

Territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia continue to fully provide government services in the sphere of migration. Currently, over 400 thousand foreign

citizens and stateless persons have applied to MIA migration units to regulate their legal status.

Operational situation in the country is under control of law enforcement agencies.