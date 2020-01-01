Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory together with traffic police inspectors of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Emelyanovsky” detained a man suspected of selling drugs.
During operations in the Emelyanovsky District, police stopped a Nissan March car run by a previously convicted resident of Krasnoyarsk, born in 1987. During the inspection, a black plastic bag was found in the vehicle, inside which there were convolutions with briquettes of dark substance in the amount of 552 pieces. The briquettes were seized and as a result of a forensic study, it was found that the detected substance was ready for sale hashish with a total mass of over 600 grams. The man was detained.
Criminal proceedings were instituted against the suspect under part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.
