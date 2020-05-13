Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Orenburgskoye” in the course of operational search measures in the regional center revealed a fact of sale of counterfeit unmarked alcoholic beverages.

Police officers found that a 51-year-old resident of Orenburg, together with a person unidentified by investigators had been producing, storing and marketing counterfeit alcohol at the place of residence. To organize the illegal activities, the suspect ordered through the Internet the ethyl alcohol, glass containers, lids and labels of well-known brands of alcoholic beverages. The offenders diluted ethyl alcohol with filtered running water, capped the filled bottles with a homemade capping machine, and glued self-adhesive labels onto the bottles manually. Counterfeit products were sold to retail outlets, as well as to residents of the regional center.

As part of the operational search activities, detectives of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Orenburgskoye” with the power support of fighters of the Rosgvardia Department for the Orenburg Region seized unmarked alcohol products that required mandatory marking with federal special stamps of the Russian Federation and excise stamps of the Russian Federation in the amount of 2,280 bottles worth in total about 187,000 rubles. The Police also seized 11,640 empty bottles, caps, alcohol meters, rolls of labels, bank cards, mobile phones, cash in the amount of 158,000 rubles, as well as foreign currency equivalent to more than 13,000 rubles.

The investigative unit of the of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Orenburgskoye” instituted a criminal investigation into this fact on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) application of information required by the legislation of the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.