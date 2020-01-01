An investigator of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against an accountant of one of the chain pharmacies. The woman is accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.

In August last year, during an accounting reconciliation, a theft of a large sum of money was discovered in one of the chain pharmacies in the Yurgamyshsky District.

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region established that a senior accountant of the organization was involved in the illegal act.

Having access to the cash register, the defendant, a 34-year-old woman, used her official position for taking out cash for several years. In addition, she entered into the register knowingly false information about the accrual of additional wages to herself. As a result of the unlawful actions, the organization, suffered a damage of more than one million rubles. The offender spent the stolen money on personal needs. During the investigation, the defendant partially compensated for the material damage.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Yurgamyshsky District Court for consideration on the merits.