Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh revealed a case of abuse of powers. A 42-year-old ex-head of an organization providing various types of communication is suspected of committing the unlawful act.

The preliminary investigation of the case found that the suspect, as the director of a unitary enterprise, for the purpose of personal enrichment, repaired non-residential premises belonging to the mother of his girlfriend. Then, he rented it on behalf of the organization headed by him at an inflated price for use as office premises.

According to the investigation, for a little more than a year and a half the suspect paid the rent for the premises that were not used for the intended purpose. Thus, the former manager caused a damage to the company in an amount of about 1 million 400 thousand rubles.

In relation to the suspect, the unit for investigation of organized criminal activity of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 225 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Abuse of authority”.

Currently, a complex of operational and search measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the said illegal activity is being implemented.

At present, the suspect in the aforementioned criminal case is serving a sentence in the colony for his earlier committed official crimes.