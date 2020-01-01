“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region have found in the city of Tosno a large-scale production of tobacco products marked with allegedly fake special (excise) stamps.

The police found in the hangar a cigarette production line, more than 40 tons of tobacco raw materials, as well as over 230 thousand units of finished products and more than 1 million special (excise) stamps with signs of fake, samples of which were sent for forensic examination

Based on this fact the GA for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 327.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

For the purpose of ensuring secrecy, finished tobacco products were packed in boxes with the logo of an organization engaged in the production of groceries.

At the time of the police arrival, 21 employees were engaged in the production. 12 of them were brought to administrative responsibility for violations of the migration law.

It was preliminarily established that the finished products were delivered to St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, as well as to Rostov, Novosibirsk and other cities of Russia. This information is confirmed by objects and documents seized during searches at the factory and at the home addresses of the defendants.

To date, five citizens have been identified who may be involved in organizing this activity. Three of them are detained,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.