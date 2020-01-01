“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Zhukovsky Urban District, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a previously repeatedly convicted resident of the Ryazan Region suspected of committing thefts from pensioners.

According to available information, the offender, under the pretext of replacing gas equipment, penetrated the apartment of an 89-year-old man. At the moment when the pensioner at the request of the uninvited guest wiped the stove from dirt, he quietly let an accomplice into the premises. Then he began distracting the landlord in every possible way, while the accomplice was searching for money in another room. Finding a bag containing half a million rubles, the pseudo gas service men took the money and left.

In a similar way, the suspect was able to get into the apartment of an 81-year-old woman. The man said that gas stoves were being replaced and that she, as a pensioner, was entitled to a discount. Having received an advance payment of 6 thousand rubles, he explained that the equipment would be delivered in the evening, and disappeared.

The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zhukovsky Urban District initiated criminal cases on the grounds of a crime provided for in Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently merged into one proceeding.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained one of the suspects in a rented apartment in the village of Brekhovo, Moscow Region. During the searches, bank cards, cash, jewelry and watches were found. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities and detaining the accomplices,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.