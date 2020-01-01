The Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Muromsky” completed the investigation of criminal cases against previously convicted local residents aged 24, 38 and 42. Two of them were charged with committing a crime under paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 162, the third - in committing a crime under paragraphs “a, c, d, e” of part 2 of Article 161.

On May 16 last year, a call was received by the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Muromsky” from a resident of one of the villages of the Muromsky District who stated that unknown men had entered her house and, threatening her with violence, stole the cash and other property that she had, and then disappeared.

The police arrived to the indicated address.

The victim explained that two men in camouflage clothes with masks on their faces broke into the house and, threatening with physical harm, demanded for the available cash and jewelry. The frightened woman gave the offenders 30 thousand rubles, 150 euros, gold jewelry, a laptop and a bank credit card with a limit of 1 million rubles. Having tied the victim in the basement of the house, the offenders hastened to disappear in the VAZ-2115 car, in which the third accomplice in the crime waited for them. The total material damage amounted to 1 million 415 thousand rubles.

Having freed herself, the victim called the police and the bank hot-line to block her credit card.

During the search operations criminal investigators identified and detained the suspects. They confessed to the committed offense. A part of the stolen money was seized by the Police.

Currently, the criminal cases with the approved indictments have been sent to court for consideration on the merits.