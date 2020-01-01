Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Essentuki, together with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia, revealed and documented a fact of storing a large batch of unmarked alcohol products.

As a result of a set of operational measures in the premises located on the territory of the resort-city, law enforcement officers discovered and seized alcohol-containing products in an assortment of various names and totaling about nine thousand bottles of various volumes.

The seized vodka, whiskey, rum, cognac and wine drink were disguised under various brand names.

According to the conclusion of commodity expert examination, the cost of alcohol amounted to about 5.4 million rubles.

During the investigation, it was established that a 41-year-old resident of Essentuki purchased and stored unmarked alcoholic beverages in two households and a garage for the purpose of further marketing.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Essentuki prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph “b” of part 6 of Article 171. 1 of the RF Criminal Code was initiated.

Currently, necessary investigative actions and operational measures are being taken to document the citizen’s unlawful activities.