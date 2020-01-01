The Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region revealed a significant tax debt of one of the municipal unitary enterprises.

It was established that the director general of the enterprise had been conducting operations that led to the impossibility of enforced recovery of funds from settlement accounts of the organization and allowed him to settle with creditors bypassing his settlement accounts, thereby concealing the funds from which the taxes should have been recovered.

Thus, the amount of funds that were not received in the settlement accounts of the enterprise during the analyzed period, from which, in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on taxes and fees, the collection of tax arrears should have been made, totaled over 4 million 730 thousand rubles, which is a large amount.

At present, the Investigation Administration for the Tver Region of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has instituted a criminal case under part 1 of Article 199.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Concealment of funds or property of an organization or individual entrepreneur, on account of which taxes, fees, insurance premiums must be collected”.

The sanction of this article provides for the maximum punishment of imprisonment for a term of up to three years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years or without it.