The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Korenovsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case against three local residents aged from 23 to 30 years, on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

Local resident filed with police statement on theft. The woman explained to law enforcement authorities that in her absence, money, a jewelry box and two mobile phones disappeared from the household. The total damage exceeded 900,000 rubles.

The police officers who arrived at the indicated address examined the scene of the incident, collected fingerprints allegedly left by the offenders.

During the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the suspect. Law enforcement officers detained the 27-year-old man at the place of residence and brought him to a Police Division.

The investigation established that the offender carried out repair work in the victim’s apartment. Knowing that the woman had money and valuables, the man, together with his acquaintances, penetrated the applicant’s household and stole the above mentioned property. Police officers established the identity and location of the suspects. Law enforcement officers detained two local residents aged 23 and 30 at the place of residence and delivered them to the police division.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, with regard to one of the suspects the court selected a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Korenovsky District collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.

Law enforcement authorities seized a part of the stolen property and returned it to the rightful owner.