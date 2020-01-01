“The MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region is conducting an internal check on the fact of unlawful actions by patrol officers of the police of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chelyabinsk in relation to a man previously convicted for murder and theft who has been brought to the police division for check procedures.

Based on its results, a legal assessment of the police officers’ actions will be given.

In case the information is confirmed, the guilty officers, including those from the senior staff, will be held accountable.

The investigation was taken under control by the leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for Internal Security,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.