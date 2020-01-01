“Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, together with colleagues from the North Caucasus Federal District, with the participation of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, detained seven citizens suspected of illegal alteration and sale of firearms, their main parts and ammunition.

During the test purchase, police officers purchased from the offenders seven pistols and a carbine, which, according to the results of the examination, were deemed fir for firing shots, as well as cartridges for them. Subsequently, police officers bought from illegal sellers two more items that were similar by design to Makarov pistols.

As a result of operational-search measures in the village of Uchkeken in a private house belonging to one of the suspects, a workshop for the alteration and manufacture of firearms was found.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 222 and Article 223 of the RF Criminal Code.

The court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of three of the suspects, one is under house arrest and the rest - under recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.