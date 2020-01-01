“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region, together with colleagues from the Belgorodsky District, detained two men suspected of a series of frauds.

It was established that a resident of Surgut called land-line phone numbers of Belgorod residents and introduced himself as their close relative. He reported that he had had a traffic accident and hit down a man. Then the man changed his voice and, introducing himself as an investigator or an attorney, offered the victims to pay 350 thousand rubles so that they would not initiate criminal proceedings against their close relatives. As a rule, pensioners did not have that kind of money, and the offender agreed to a smaller amount. He received the money through a courier, whom he had found by ad on the Internet. The second suspect took the money from the victims, and then transferred it to his accomplice through on-line banking and terminals.

According to preliminary data, the damage caused to ten elderly people exceeded 500 thousand rubles.

During the operational-search activities the police detained the suspects in the Moscow and Belgorod regions.

The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Belgorodsky District has initiated 10 criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 30 and 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which have been subsequently merged into one proceeding.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.