In Uvat, traffic police officers stopped a car run by a 60-year-old resident of Nefteyugansk for a check of documents. During the search in the passenger compartment of the vehicle and in the trunk, police officers found illegally caught fish.

It was established that the pensioner carried out illegal fishing in the part of the Irtysh River, which referred to migration routes and the place of spawning of aquatic biological resources. The suspect admitted his deed and said that he was fishing with a net on a motor boat, which he borrowed from a relative living in Ishchik. During the detention, fishing equipment, 11 ides, 11 breams and 32 nelmas were seized from the fisherman. By his actions, the suspect violated the Fishing Rules for the West Siberian fishery basin, causing damage to the Water Fund of the Russian Federation in the amount of 713 thousand rubles.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.