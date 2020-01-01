During the operational measures within the framework of the criminal case initiated by officers of the Drug Control Unit of the MIA of Russia in Administration for the Astrakhan Region against a 32-year-old resident of Astrakhan on the fact of illegal sale of prohibited substances, a fact of money laundering was revealed.

The man was engaged in the distribution of narcotic drugs of synthetic origin, which, after packaging in single doses, were sold by him using a non-contact method through caches. The drug dealer found buyers through the Internet.

During the detention, a bundle with a white substance was seized from him, and 38 bags and a bowl with a similar substance, electronic scales, 3,000 empty bags were found at the place of his residence. According to experts of the Forensic Center of the Regional Police, the seized substance was the so-called “Salt”.

In order to give a semblance of lawfulness to the possession, use and disposal of money obtained by criminal means, the offender made a number of financial transactions and deals. It was established that the defendants had received an illegal profit amounting to about 1.2 million rubles.

Currently, the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region have instituted criminal proceedings against him on the grounds of the crime under part 1 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspect is in custody.