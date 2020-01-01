Investigators of the Investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory completed the investigation into a criminal case instituted on the fact of incitement and assistance in the intentional destruction and damage of another person's property committed by arson, causing significant damage to citizens.

In December 2018, one resident of Primorsky Territory born in 1988 bribed his friend, born in 1989, and for 10 thousand rubles tempted him to join in the arson of a restaurant located on the Mira Avenue in the city of Nakhodka.

At night, the men set fire to the building and fled the scene. The total damage to owners exceeded 35 million rubles.

During operational search activities, police officers identified the citizens involved in the arson.

During a search of the place of residence of one of the defendants there were found and seized rifled firearms with home-made ammunition. And at the place of the arson organizer, criminal investigators found drugs. It was established that the instigator illegally acquired a shipment of hashish oil weighing 35 grams intended for further resale and extraction of profit. Narcotic drugs and arms were seized by police officers.

The investigation of criminal cases has been completed. The defendant’s involvement in the crime has been proved.

The criminal cases against residents of Nakhodka, who, depending on the role of each, are accused of committing crimes under parts 4, 5 of Article 33, part 2 of Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, clause “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1, part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, have been transferred to the Nakhodkinsky City Court for consideration on the merits.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.