“In the city of Buzuluk, a local resident was detained by criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region, together with representatives of the Rosgvardia and the regional Department of the FSB of Russia on suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Buzuluksky” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 222 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the operative-search activities, criminal investigators identified a 43-year-old resident of the city of Buzuluk, a welder of one of the city enterprises, who had been illegally keeping firearms and ammunition in his barn.

The Police searched his household. In the outbuilding, law enforcement officers found more than a hundred “F-1” grenades, fuses, hand smoke grenades, two machine guns, a revolver, a sawn-off shotgun, and more than one thousand seven hundred rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

The seized items were sent for examination, according to the results of which, machine guns, a sawn-off shotgun and a revolver were recognized as firearms fit for shooting. Ammunition, F-1 grenades and fuses for them were recognized as ammunition,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.