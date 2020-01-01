“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vologda Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against five members of an organized group accused of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, a resident of the city of Cherepovets, who had worked as a real estate agent tor for a long time, developed a criminal scheme for unlawful obtaining of property rights to various real estate objects.

Her accomplice collected the necessary information about housing owned by retirees, legally incompetent citizens, and municipalities.

Then, the offenders found among their acquaintances those persons who, for a monetary reward, were ready to register the ownership rights to the apartments they were interested in. After that, they produced fake documents for re-registration of the real estate.

Thus, using fake documents, the defendants took possession of the apartments of two legally incompetent citizens and three pensioners. In addition, they received ownership rights for four residential premises belonging to the municipalities of the cities of Cherepovets and Ustyuzhna. The material damage totaled about 11 million rubles

Thanks to the prompt and coordinated actions of the police, the alleged organizer and four of his accomplices were detained. Six apartments were returned to the victims, another three were arrested as part of interim measures.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Cherepovetsky District Court of the Vologda Region for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.