“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow with the participation of the Rosgvardia and security services of credit and financial institutions detained a suspect of stealing pensioners' money under the pretext of compensation payment under the “Children of War” program.

A 68-year-old resident of the capital turned to the police with a statement on the theft of money from her bank account. The victim said that she had received on her cell phone a call from an unknown man, who introduced himself as an officer of one of the law enforcement agencies. The stranger said that citizens born before 1958, were entitled to a monetary compensation in the amount of 250 thousand rubles under the “Children of War” program. Then he asked to dictate the bank card number and the code provided in the SMS. That information was allegedly necessary to transfer the compensation to the pensioner's account. Later, she checked the balance and found out that the promised money was not received into the account, and that the savings were stolen.

A few days later, another statement was received by the police. An 80-year-old Muscovite reported that she had received a call from a man who introduced himself as a curator for compensation payments under the Children of War program. He asked to transfer 120 thousand rubles to an intermediary, after which the amount almost three times larger than the amount indicated would be allegedly credited to the pensioner’s account. Having succumbed to the persuasion, the elderly woman withdrew money from a bank, handed it over to the offender and, after some time, realized that she had been deceived.

Based on those facts, an investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Gagarinsky District of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 158 and 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were combined in one proceeding.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained the suspect in a rented apartment on the Dmitry Ulyanov Street. He turned out to be a guest of the city who had previously been convicted for similar unlawful acts. During the search in the premises, bank cards and mobile phones of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.