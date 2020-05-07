At the end of April of this year, police division No. 21 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tolyatti learned of the theft of metal structures weighing more than 360 kilograms from the territory of an industrial base of one of the commercial companies.

Officers of the investigative-operational group examined the scene, collected the evidence, identified and interviewed eyewitnesses of the incident. The victim, the head of the company born in 1959, explained to the criminal investigators that the hot-rolled steel circles were stored in an open area rented by the company. The police found that the day before, under the pretext of looking for a job in the commercial company, a man talked with its employees. Criminal investigation officers interviewed the industrial base employees and established a contact phone number of the job seeker.

During the operational-search activities, police officers promptly identified and detained the suspect, an unemployed resident of Togliatti, born in 1991, previously convicted for extortion. During the interrogation, the man explained that he earned his living by selling scrap metal. According to investigators, the detainee, together with a friend who did not know about the impending theft, loaded the circles into the rented truck and took them to another site. Later, the suspect sold them to a metal scrap point. The detainee spent the money, in the amount of 35 thousand rubles, on personal needs and payment to his friend for the metal transportation services.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to two years.

The detainee expressed his intention to compensate the damage caused to the victim.