Officers of the Federal Security Service of Russia Department in the Republic of Tuva, together with police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuva, suppressed the illegal activities of a resident of Chernogorsk, the Republic of Khakassia, involved in the illicit trafficking in precious metals.

During operational-search measures, it was established that an employee of the “Oina” miners' artel at the alluvial gold deposit in the Tere-Kholsky District illegally mined native raw gold weighing more than 112 grams, which was confirmed by the conclusion of the Tuva Institute for the Integrated Development of Natural Resources of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. According to expert assessment the damage caused to the state amounted to 342,000 rubles.

The miner was detained by officers of the FSB of Russia Department for the Republic of Tuva while transporting the precious metal in a UAZ-452 vehicle. He hid the illegally mined gold, carefully packed in a cloth bag, under the front passenger seat.

In relation to this citizen, the police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Tandinsky” compiled a protocol of an administrative offense under Article 19.14 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules for the extraction, production, use, circulation, receipt, accounting and storage of precious metals, pearls, precious stones or products containing them” and sent it to the magistrate's court for consideration.

By decision of the magistrate court of the Erzinsky District of the Republic of Tuva, an administrative fine was imposed on the involved person in the amount of three thousand rubles, the seized gold was transferred to the territorial department of the State Fund of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation.

The decision on the case of the administrative offense entered into force.