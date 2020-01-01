Criminal proceedings were instituted by the investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory against five residents of the city of Krasnodar aged from 33 to 43 on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendants, being top managers of a construction company, attracted funds of more than 1,200 citizens and legal entities of the Krasnodar Territory and other regions of Russia as investments under the guise of investments in the construction of three residential complexes in the territory of the regional center.

Having no intention to complete the construction, the defendants stole and turned the funds of individuals and legal entities in their favor. As a result of the unlawful activities of the defendants, their victims suffered a damage totaling over 1.8 billion rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, the court chose for four defendants a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, and for one - in the form of house arrest.

The investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to the Sovetsky District Court for consideration on the merits.

Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.