“In St. Petersburg, the police suppressed the activities of scammers who were attracting customers, convincing them to invest money in supposedly highly profitable financial operations. For the attraction of citizens, the accomplices created websites targeting various segments of the population, with aggressive advertising of easy and quick money.

According to available information, the offenders opened an investment company, as well as a call center, which employed about forty managers. Using databases of job search sites, they phoned potential customers and invited them to offices rented in the city center. There took place a clear demonstration of the success of the projects, and the company's employees convinced citizens of the safety and profitability of investing funds. In the absence of financial opportunities for citizens to participate in those projects, managers assisted them in borrowing funds from controlled micro-finance organizations.

The partners spent the misappropriated money for personal needs, as well as for opening new company offices in the Yaroslavl and Moscow regions. According to preliminary data, the damage caused by the unlawful activities totaled no less than 100 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Vasileostrovsky District of the city of St. Petersburg initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During the search of the company office, the police seized forty computers with software that created the appearance of successful progress of the projects, ten mobile phones, electronic databases containing information about ten and a half thousand citizens, as well as cellular communication means with the installed messenger, through which correspondence with customers-investors was conducted. In addition, accounting and reporting documents have been found.

As a result of operational-search measures aimed at identifying and suppressing fraudulent activities on the Internet, three suspects were detained by the police. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.