“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the South-East Administrative District of Moscow and the Irkutsk Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained two previously convicted men on suspicion of an act of brigandage against an entrepreneur.

It was established that the offenders had been keeping the businessman under surveillance for several weeks, arriving at his place of residence in various car-sharing machines. They waited for the right moment, and in overalls of ambulance workers attacked the man in the entrance of his house. The suspects emptied the contents of a gas spray in the direction of the victim and hit him on the head several times. Then they stole a bag in which there were 135 thousand US dollars and one million rubles, and disappeared.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained one of the suspects in Moscow and his accomplice - in Irkutsk.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Lyublino District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

During searches of the detainees’ places of residence, the investigators found a jacket with the inscription “Ambulance” and a medical suitcase. In addition, cartridges and a revolver were seized in the apartment of one of the defendants, which, according to the examination results, were found fit for firing shots. A criminal case was instituted against the man on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 222 of the RF Criminal Code.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the actual circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.