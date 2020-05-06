A resident of the Ostashkovsky District made a statement to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division Ostashkovsky. The man said that between November 2019 and January 2020, two tractors were stolen from him. The total material damage exceeded 300,000 rubles.

An investigative team immediately arrived to the scene.

Officers of the criminal investigation unit interviewed the neighbors and possible witnesses of the incident, and experts collected traces and evidence on the spot.

During the operative-search activities the Police managed to detain the suspect of theft. The Detainee was a 35-year-old earlier convicted unemployed resident of the Tver Region.

The man was detained at his place of residence and taken to the police division for further proceedings. The detainee confessed to the crime.

The investigators initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code “Theft”.