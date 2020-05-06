The MIA of Russia Division for the Bereznikovsky Urban District of the Perm Territory instituted criminal proceedings on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest stands on an especially large scale”.

The fact of illegal activity was revealed by officers of the Unit for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption together with a representative of the forestry during patrolling of the assigned territory. It was established that the suspect carried out illegal logging of 660 trees of spruce, fir, birch, aspen, linden and willow. The State Forest Fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of over 600 thousand rubles.

During the operational-search activities, law enforcement officers detained the alleged culprit. It turned out to be a 37-year-old employee of an organization engaged in timber harvesting business. He instructed a bulldozer driver to clear a shorter road to the necessary plot, as a result of which, trees were damaged in several blocks of the forestry to the extent that their growth ceased.

Currently, the investigative actions in the criminal case continue.