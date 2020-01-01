Police officers of the MIA of Russia Division for Urban District of Klin detained a repeatedly convicted 34-year-old local resident suspected of committing 11 thefts to a total of over a million rubles.

It was established that the offender, being in the square, located on the Gagarin street, with the help of a screwdriver, stole 17 brass “medalist stars” from the pavement, that were annually installed to honor School Graduates with Honors from 2007. The total amount of the damage exceeded 400 thousand rubles.

On this fact Criminal investigator of the MIA Division initiated a criminal case on grounds of crime under Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code (“Theft”). This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

After studying CCTV records, the police identified and detained the suspect in the illegal act at his place of residence. The man explained that sold the stolen items to a scrap metal collection point.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

In the course of a further investigation, the detainee’s involvement in 10 thefts from shops, apartments and premises in the territory of the Urban District of Klin was established.