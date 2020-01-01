The crime was reported to police on May 4th by a 22-year-old man. He said that unknown persons were extorting 600 thousand rubles from his friend.

Officers of the Center for Countering Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Karachay-Cherkessia carried out an operational experiment, during which the applicant transferred money in the amount of 100 thousand rubles to one of the extortionists. In the course of subsequent events, operatives of the Center for Countering Extremism, the Republican Federal Security Service Department together with the fighters of the Department of the Rosgvardia in the Republic of Karachay-Cherkessia, detained the suspects.

On May 5th, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Cherkessk initiated a criminal case against two residents of Sadovoye village, 47 and 49 years old, on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

The funds were seized from the detainees and attached to the materials of the criminal case.