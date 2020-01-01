The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory completed the investigation into the criminal case brought against members of an organized group accused of illegal banking operations.

The unlawful activity of the offenders was stopped by officers of the Administration for Economic Security of the regional GA together with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia.

As a result of a complex of operational measures and investigative actions, it was established that one of the defendants created an organized group, to which he involved five participants. The offender carried out general management, negotiated with representatives of legal entities - clients interested in cashing out money outside credit organizations.

Members of the group, in turn, registered controlled organizations to names of citizens who were unaware of the unlawful activity and transferred the illegally received money to the organizer.

For two years, the offenders, using the details and bank accounts of controlled by them companies that did not have the status of credit institutions, illegally, for a fee, cashed out funds of legal entities and individuals under fictitious agreements.

Amounts were transferred by bank transfers under the guise of payment for goods purchased, work performed and services rendered. However, financial and economic activities related to the sale and purchase transactions on behalf of those organizations were not actually carried out. As a result of pseudo transactions, they were able to illegally cash out over 270 million rubles, which were subsequently returned to counter-parties for a fee of five percent of the amount.

The unlawful income extracted as a result of the illegal actions amounted to about 13.5 million rubles.

The criminal investigation has been completed, a sufficient evidence base of illegal activities has been collected.

The organizer and four members of the organized group were charged with evidence of crimes under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 173.1 of the Criminal Code and paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Pyatigorsky City Court for consideration on the merits.

In relation to the sixth participant of the group, the criminal case is arranged in a separate proceeding, all necessary procedural actions are carried out aimed at completing the preliminary investigation.