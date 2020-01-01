“The Investigative Unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against three members of a group accused of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, a native of St. Petersburg and four accomplices were looking for potential victims from among people in a difficult financial situation. To gain their trust, the defendants introduced themselves as real estate specialists or employees of management companies. Then, through persistent persuasion, they moved citizens to alienation of their apartments. In exchange, to some of the victims they promised to purchase residential premises of a smaller size, to others - to pay the existing debt to banks or management companies. However, they did not keep their promises. The total damage caused to 9 residents of Murmansk exceeded 13 million rubles.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Murmansk Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained all the suspects. Searches were conducted at their places of residence, during which documents and technical devices that were of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Currently, the criminal case against three group members has been sent to the Oktyabrsky District Court of Murmansk for consideration on the merits. The criminal case against two other participants, including the alleged leader of the group, has been detached in connection with the conclusion of pre-trial cooperation agreements,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.