“In St. Petersburg, two men and a woman suspected of fraud against an 85-year-old pensioner, a labor veteran, were detained by officers of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kalininsky District.

According to investigators, at night, an unknown person called the home phone of an elderly resident of St. Petersburg, and introduced himself as a law enforcement officer. He said that her relative had been allegedly detained for illegal possession of drugs and that 40,000 rubles were required to release her from liability. Also in the receiver, the victim heard a woman's voice, which seemed to her, similar to the voice of her granddaughter. Following the instructions of the caller, the pensioner left the apartment and gave the required amount to the stranger who was waiting for her. When she returned, she called her granddaughter and, realizing that she had become a victim of deception, contacted the police.

Three days later, as a result of operational-search measures, fraud suspects were detained. They were previously convicted spouses living on the Vasilyevsky Island, and their friend.

During searches at the residence addresses of the defendants and during their personal search, bank and SIM cards, mobile phones, as well as lists of elderly residents of St. Petersburg were found. There is reason to believe that the detainees may be involved in other similar unlawful acts.



The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kalininsky District of the city of St/Petersburg initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the two detainees, a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody and their accomplice is on recognizance not to leave and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.