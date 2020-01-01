Dear Colleagues!

Dear Veterans!

I am cordially congratulating you on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

May 9th is a symbol of courage, unbending will and selfless love for the Motherland. On this day, we express our sincere gratitude to those, who defended its freedom and independence, and deeply grieve for the dead.

Exploits of law enforcement worriers are forever inscribed in the annals of military glory. They fought selflessly on the front lines and in partisan detachments, neutralized saboteurs, fought crime and bandit underground, and ensured the safety of citizens in the rear.

Our duty is to cherish the bright memory of valiant defenders of our native land, to preserve and enhance the best traditions of the generation of winners. Their unprecedented stamina, fortitude and patriotism are enduring values, the moral foundation on which young officers of law enforcement bodies are educated.

We bow to you, dear Veterans, for the opportunity to live and work under a peaceful sky.

Happy Victory Day! I wish you and your loved ones health, kindness and well-being.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

V. KOLOKOLTSEV