Officers of the Organized Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Administration and investigators of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory with the power support by the Rosgvardia detained members of an interethnic group suspected of mercenary-violent crimes in the Ussuriisky, Pogranichny and Oktyabrsky districts of the Primorsky Territory. The object of a criminal assault, as a rule, were money and personal property of citizens, which the extortionists forced to give them, threatening with physical harm to the victims and their relatives.

As a result of the searches, debt receipts, personal documents of the victims were found and seized, including bank plastic cards, information storage devices, communication means, other items and documents that were of evidentiary value in the criminal case.

Currently, criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 2 of Article 161 and part 2 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation have been instituted against four of the suspects. The necessary investigative actions and operational-search measures aimed at collecting evidence are being carried out. The circle of victims and the amount of damage caused are being established.

Defendants in the criminal cases (previously convicted residents of the Primorsky Territory aged from 26 to 34) were placed to custody. The may be sentenced to a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.