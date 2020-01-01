As a result of checking the information obtained by operational means, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory detained in Krasnodar two residents of the city of Yeysk suspected of manufacturing drugs of synthetic origin.

At the place of residence of the detainees, police officers discovered and seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with a total weight of more than 50 grams, as well as packaging material and scales.

As a result of operational-search measures, law enforcement officers found that the men had organized a clandestine laboratory for the synthesis of narcotic drug, mephedrone, in another rented apartment.

During the inspection of the apartment rented by the offenders, the police found and seized laboratory equipment, flasks, cups, respirators, chemical precursors, packaging materials, as well as a drug in solid, liquid and loose state, which, according to the expert, was mephedrone with a total weight of more than one kilogram.

Currently, the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar has instituted a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and parts 4 and 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to twenty years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detainees.