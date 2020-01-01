The Investigation Division No. 1 of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kaluga is investigating a series of criminal cases instituted on the facts of theft of inventory from the premises of various stores.

The theft suspect was established by criminal investigators as a result of a complex of operational-search measures using surveillance camera records. He turned to be an 18-year-old local resident with a criminal record.

Currently, investigators have charged the defendant with more than 30 episodes of illegal activities, the total damage from which exceeded 150 thousand rubles.

According to law enforcers, the suspect, being in the trading premises, stole various goods from free access shelves and hid them in clothes or in his bag.

The involvement of the defendant in a number of thefts committed as part of a group of persons (together with two friends) was also established. By breaking the glass or damaging the front door, they penetrated into the premises and took goods out.

The stolen food (cheese, coffee, butter, sausages), alcohol and other goods, including diapers for children, were sold by the offender at a reduced price through social networks; he explained to the customers that he was allegedly paid his salary in goods.

The Police initiated against the offender criminal cases on the grounds of an offense stipulated by parts 1 and 2 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code “Theft”.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. With regard to one of his accomplices the court also selected a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to the second one - recognizance of not to leave and behave properly.

The investigation continues.