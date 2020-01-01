The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia informs that the main indicators of the criminal situation in the country as a whole are at the last year’s level.

As previously reported, the number of murders and attempted murders registered in the first 3 months of 2020 decreased by 4.9% compared to last year, acts of brigandage - by 22.4%, robberies - by 8.4%.

The versions published in certain mass media and Internet resources about the possible increase in the street crime caused by socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus infection spread have not been objectively confirmed. The number of crimes committed in the streets, squares, in parks and gardens decreased by 3.3%, acts of brigandage - by 20.9%, robberies - by 9.9%, thefts - by 11.2%.

Recorded family and domestic crimes were 13% less than a year ago, of which serious and especially grave crimes of this category were 16.4% less. With account of the fact that at present a significant part of the population is on a self-isolation regime, local precinct police officers regularly visit places of residence of people put on preventive registers, conduct conversations with relatives and neighbors about the behavior of those citizens.

A preliminary analysis of the data for April of the current year, coming to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on-line from the MIA territorial bodies, shows that the number of murders with qualifying features remained at the same level. The same can be said about the number of acts of brigandage carried out with the use of firearms.

The number of thefts, robberies and acts of brigandage committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy on a particularly large scale or by an organized group on a particularly large scale has substantially decreased.

At the same time, the number of IT crimes, in particular, thefts from bank accounts, as well as thefts of electronic funds committed on a large or especially large scale, continue to remain significant. We urge citizens to exercise discretion and not to trust dubious sources of information.