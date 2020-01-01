“Five suspects of insurance fraud were detained by operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia.

According to investigators, the accomplices imitated a car collision, executed documents on the fact of a traffic accident, sent them to insurance companies, and then received CTP insurance payments.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region initiated 39 criminal cases on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 159.5 of the RF Criminal Code which were combined in one proceeding. According to rough estimates, the damage caused to insurance companies may amount to five million rubles.

At the addresses of the suspects, 22 searches were carried out. Three cars used in fictitious traffic accidents, documents, mobile phones, computers and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.