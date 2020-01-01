“In connection with the current epidemiological situation related to the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), centralized supply of territorial bodies of the MIA of Russia with personal protective equipment through district logistics departments of the Ministry has been organized.

To improve the efficiency of work in this area, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia decided to re-profile the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Kamyzyak Experimental Specialized Enterprise No. 2 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation” (FSUE “KOESP-2 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia”) located in the Astrakhan Region, for the production of medical masks and gowns.

Previously, this enterprise produced specialized products, uniforms, as well as carried out experimental design work.

Currently, Federal State Unitary Enterprise “KOESP-2 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia” has received a registration certificate from Roszdravnadzor for disposable medical masks and insulating gowns. Receipt of a registration certificate for disposable protective suits is expected.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has developed a plan for the production of personal protective equipment and its distribution among MIA units. The first batch of medical masks has already been sent to the MIA of Russia Administration for the Volgograd Region,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.