Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

During operational activities, police officers preliminary established that a 40-year-old resident of the city of Orenburg, working in a company providing mobile services, copied to himself for personal use the keys to activate and connect SIM cards of the subscriber numbers of one of the major mobile communication operators. Later, in the absence of regular earnings and with special knowledge in the field of IT technologies, the offender, started sending messages to the customer service number of one of the banks, found out the status of the victims accounts and transferred their money to subscriber numbers controlled by him and registered to fictitious names. He converted the stolen funds into crypto-currency and disposed of them at his discretion

Currently, the investigation preliminarily established that 58 people had suffered from the actions of the offender, the damage exceeded 450 thousand rubles. The preliminary investigation continues, the entire circle of persons affected by the actions of the offender and additional episodes of criminal activity are being established. The house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the defendant.