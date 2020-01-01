Detectives of the investigative unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Komi Republic completed the investigation of criminal cases against 5 citizens involved in total in 10 crimes.

One of the defendants in the case - a representative of the North Caucasus region, a man born in 1988, was charged with 9 corpus delicti.

According to the investigation, the citizen was involved in two facts of extortion committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy with a threat of violence and using violence. The offenders extorted 10 thousand rubles from one victim, and 1.1 million rubles from another.

In addition, the defendant, acting as part of a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy, fraudulently stole money and property from a resident of Usinsk for a total amount of over 600,000 rubles.

The involvement of this citizen in the commission of brigandage and robbery against a resident of Usinsk, from whom a total of 30 thousand rubles had been stolen, was also established. Both crimes were also committed by him as part of a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

Theft of a receiver worth 12 thousand rubles, as well as firearms and ammunition from the territory of a summer cottage was committed by the defendant without accomplices. Also he has on his account the hijacking of a Honda car.

In addition, the investigation established that one of the accomplices of the representative of the southern region of the country, together with two other accomplices, committed theft of property on a large scale from a drilling rig of an inactive oil field. As a result, the damage to the owners totaled about 1 million rubles.

As part of the criminal investigation, the investigators conducted more than 130 interrogations of victims, witnesses, suspects and defendants, conducted 20 examinations, 5 of which were of complex nature. The materials of the criminal case made 17 volumes.

The materials of the criminal cases have been sent to the court for consideration on the merits.