Officers of the Drug Control Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Pyatigorsk, together with colleagues from the FSB of Russia Department in the Stavropol Territory, detained suspects of attempted drug trafficking.

The investigators received information that citizens of CIS countries organized a stable channel for the supply of narcotic substances from the capital to the Caucasian Mineralnye Vody Area.

During a complex of operational-search measures officers of the two Agencies during the inspection of a vehicle found in a spare tire, a cache in which there was a polymer parcel with white substance.

The parcel was seized and sent for investigation. The forensic investigation established that the seized substance was a narcotic drug - heroin weighting more than 1.5 kilograms.

In the police division, the young people explained that they had purchased the prohibited substances for the purpose of subsequent marketing in the cities of the Caucasian Mineralnye Vody Area through so-called “caches”. The offenders were unable to bring their illegal intent to the end, as they were detained.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Pyatigorsk instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of this article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to a life term.

At the moment the suspects are detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.