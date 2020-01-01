The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Udmurt Republic completed the investigation of a criminal case charging a group of persons with committing crimes under paragraph “d” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

It was found that the group consisted of 11 residents of Samara, Saratov, Rostov and Ulyanovsk regions aged from 18 to 30. Their work was supervised by a 28-year-old resident of the Samara Region who had been previously convicted for similar crimes.

Offenders traveled to various regions of the Russian Federation, rented apartments, from where they made calls to citizens' mobile phones. Employees of the “call centers” introduced themselves as bank employees and reported suspicious transactions on citizens' bank accounts, most often they reported that funds were debited from their accounts to pay for air and train tickets. Subsequently, in order to prevent the illegal transactions, they suggested that the victims give them details of their bank cards and accounts. The victims provided the offenders with PIN- and CVV-codes of the cards and their validity periods, after which the defendants received access to the electronic accounts of citizens and stole their savings. Damage caused ranged from 3,000 to 100,000 rubles.

The criminal activity of the group was suppressed by criminal investigators from Smolensk, Ivanovo regions and the Udmurt Republic with the participation of the Rosgvardia. During the searches, about 20 mobile phones, more than 200 SIM cards and more than ten bank cards were seized. With regard to one of the suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly.

The investigation established the defendants’ involvement in committing 71 thefts from February 2019 to July 2019, of which 57 thefts were committed against residents of the Udmurt Republic. The amount of damage caused to the victims exceeded 1.2 million rubles.

At present, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to Court.