“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC) together with colleagues from the Moscow, Sverdlovsk and Kostroma regions, as well as representatives of the FSB of Russia and Roszdravnadzor, suppressed the activities of a group of people suspected of selling unregistered lung ventilation devices.

It was established that the offenders offered for sale equipment manufactured in 1999-2000. The corresponding certification and registration documents, as well as documents confirming the legality of their origin, were missing.

Lung ventilation devices were sold on the territory of the city of Gzhel in the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region.

An investigator of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Ramenskoye” initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Seven suspects were detained. For two of the defendants the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave and proper behavior, five of their alleged accomplices are under house arrest.

Initially, police seized 287 FAZA-5NR devices worth over 200 million rubles. The territorial body of Roszdravnadzor in Moscow and the Moscow Region is examining this equipment. Subsequently, during searches in the Kostroma and Sverdlovsk regions, about 1.5 thousand lung ventilation devices were found and seized.

Currently, the necessary operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.