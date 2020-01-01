“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District suppressed the activities of a workshop manufacturing counterfeit confectionery products of a well-known Russian brand. According to the preliminary data, the damage to the copyright holder exceeded 19 million rubles.

According to available information, the illegal production was located on the territory of an industrial zone in the village of Likino, Moscow Region. When inspecting the premises of the workshop, the police found an automated line for the manufacture and packaging of chocolate, as well as raw materials for its preparation. More than 58 thousand units of finished products and about 270 packages with labels of a well-known trade brand were seized. It was almost impossible to distinguish a fake from the original by external features.

At the time of the inspection, there were ten employees without medical books at the factory. It turned out that they had been working in two shifts for several months already.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District initiated a criminal investigation into this fact on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 180 of the RF Criminal Code.

Currently, the necessary operational-search measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities and detaining its organizers,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.