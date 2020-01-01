Today on the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/), the MIA of Russia posted a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On Amending the Regulation on the Procedure for Considering Issues of Citizenship of the Russian Federation, approved by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 1325 of November 14, 2002” (hereinafter - the draft decree).

The draft decree was prepared in order to implement the provisions of the Federal Law No. 134-FZ of April 24, 2020 “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On Citizenship of the Russian Federation” in terms of simplifying the procedure for admission of foreign citizens and stateless persons to the citizenship of the Russian Federation”.

The draft decree proposes to exclude the requirement to provide documents confirming the application of the applicant for Russian citizenship to the authorized body of a foreign state with a statement about the renunciation of his other citizenship, including for persons recognized as native speakers of the Russian language. Corresponding changes are also introduced in the application forms for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation and notices on the possibility of admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the draft decree establishes a list of documents to be submitted by foreign citizens and stateless persons together with an application for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner in accordance with paragraphs “b”, “j”, or “k” of part two or part two2 of Article 14 of the Federal Law dated May 31, 2002 No. 62-FZ “On the Citizenship of the Russian Federation” (hereinafter - the Federal Law).

Also, the draft decree proposes to introduce into the Regulation on the procedure for considering issues of citizenship of the Russian Federation, approved by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of November 14, 2002 No. 1325 (hereinafter - the Regulation), amendments specifying the list of documents to be submitted by the applicant for Russian citizenship. Thus, the draft decree provides for the exclusion of the requirement to provide documents confirming the existence of a legal source of livelihood for persons applying for the acquisition of citizenship of the Russian Federation on the basis of the first, second or second1 parts of Article 14 of the Federal Law.

In connection with the reduction from three years to one year of the term of employment in the Russian Federation for people graduating from Russian educational or scientific organizations, the draft decree provides for the adjustment of paragraph seven of sub-item “d” of item 14 of the Regulation.