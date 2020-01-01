Today a draft ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation “On Amending the Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 733 of July 30, 2014” (hereinafter - the draft resolution) was posted for public discussion on the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The draft resolution was prepared in order to implement the provisions of the Federal Law No. 134-FZ of April 24, 2020 “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On Citizenship of the Russian Federation” in terms of simplifying the procedure for admission of foreign citizens and stateless persons to the citizenship of the Russian Federation”.

The draft resolution specifies the procedure for the implementation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and its territorial bodies of accounting of written notices of the presence or termination of their citizenship of another state or of a document on the right of permanent residence in a foreign state received from citizens of the Russian Federation or legal representatives of citizens of the Russian Federation who have not reached the age of 18 years or have limited legal capacity (with the exception of citizens of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the draft resolution introduces appropriate changes to the form of the journal of registering the above notices, which will make it possible to enter in the mentioned journal the information contained in notices on the termination of citizenship of another state by a citizen of the Russian Federation or a document on the right of permanent residence in a foreign state.