“The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the criminal investigation into cases of illegal felling of forest plantations.

As previously reported, information was received by officers of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory that, for a month, a group of people without permits, carried out illegal logging in the forests of the Defanovskoye and Dzhubskoye forestries of the Tuapsinsky District of the Krasnodar Territory using special equipment. Subsequently, the logged wood was sold to woodworking enterprises.

In December 2019, police officers, supported by the Rosgvardia, detained 8 suspects. It was established that they had cut down 147 oaks and ash-trees. The material damage exceeded 25.5 million rubles. The sawn trees seized during the preliminary investigation, were transferred for safekeeping.

In order to ensure the measures to compensate for the damage caused, the investigator seized the property of the defendants, namely: three trucks and two tractors.

With regard to the organizer and three of his accomplices the court selected a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not to leave and to behave properly.

The investigation is currently completed. The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Tuapsinsky District Court of the Krasnodar Territory for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

It is worth noting that in 2019 in the Kuban area, the police solved 33 crimes in the forestry sector (part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). 27 criminal cases were sent to court.